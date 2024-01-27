Madame Web Unlocked A Hidden Talent Within Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson was studying acting in the Amazon with her mom when she was researching spiders just before she died.

S.J. Clarkson's new film "Madame Web" is due out in theaters on February 14, 2024, and I couldn't be more excited. In 2023, superhero films more or less officially died out, as high-profile releases from both Marvel Studios and the DC arm of Warner Bros. fizzled spectacularly, generating far less money and enthusiasm than the genre's flicks from just a few years previous. It will take several years, however, for the industry to pivot away from superheroes entirely, and there are still going to be some interesting experiments/absurdities to enjoy while on our way out the door. Madame Web is an obscure supporting player from Spider-Man comics, but the industry has done such a good job of scraping the barrel for popular superhero characters that it now has to rely on these minor characters for blockbuster fodder.

Witnessing the contraction of a genre will be exhilarating.

Dakota Johnson will play Madame Web, a heroine with clairvoyant powers, and she will team up with a trio of Spider-Women (Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced) to fight an evil version of Spider-Man (Tahar Rahim). Naturally, she and her co-stars will have a few fight scenes, and the cast likely had to do extensive working out and martial arts training to get into shape for a superhero flick. Johnson also revealed in a recent interview with EW that she also did a small amount of stunt driving for "Madame Web." Stunt driving, it seems, is something she was preternaturally good at.