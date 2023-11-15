Dakota Johnson Is Here To Save Sony's Spider-Man Universe In The Madame Web Trailer

If everything had gone differently, we would have already seen "Madame Web" by now. Yes, though the studios would have you believe it was delays caused by COVID-19, their refusal to give this summer's striking writers and actors a fair deal in a timely manner pushed the lady slinger back off her initial July 7 release date, and then again off an October 6 release. "Madame Web," the latest experiment in Sony's massively successful "Spider-Man" franchise, is now slated for February 16, 2024. That means it will open against the Bob Marley biopic, "One Love," so there should be distinct enough audiences for both films to do well.

There have already been two spinoffs of the core "Spider-Man" films, following the villains Venom and Morbius, to wildly different levels of success. If you count the "Spider-Verse" films as spinoffs, then there's an even higher bar for success that may not be fair to put "Madame Web" up to. But this film's got a lot of exciting components to it, from the star-studded cast (Dakota Johnson in the title role will be joined by Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Mike Epps) to the fascinating comics lore (if you want a deep dive, /Film's Ryan Scott has graciously penned one). Plus, veteran British television director S.J. Clarkson ("EastEnders," "Anatomy of a Scandal," "Jessica Jones") will take her first swing at directing a Marvel-sized feature.

We finally have our first extended look at the film in the form of a trailer, and it proves to be even more cause for optimism. Take a look, above.