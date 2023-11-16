One Bonkers Moment From The Madame Web Trailer Has Already Become A Meme

Sony's "Madame Web" trailer might be the most ridiculous trailer for a major studio release I've seen in a hot minute. There are just so many bizarre moments that jump out at you. Dakota Johnson playing a Manhattan paramedic who inexplicably gains clairvoyant powers that grant her visions like those from a "Final Destination" film? The way the trailer just throws a trio of female spider-heroes right at you? Johnson's Cassandra Webb magically gaining the ability to fight and drive ambulances like a seasoned pro thanks to her newfound future-seeing visions? Who is she, Bradley Cooper in "Limitless"? (Does Cassandra use more than 10 percent of her brain, too?) Sony refusing to call its latest (Peter Parker-free?) Spider-Man spinoff a superhero movie and referring to it as a "suspense-driven thriller" is merely the bow on top of this pile of nonsense.

However, there is one moment that stands out above all the others. That would be the one where Cassandra identifies what appears to be the film's primary antagonist, Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim), stating:

"He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died."

In a reminder that, sometimes, the internet is Good, Actually, it took less than 24 hours for the online masses to turn this truly terrible piece of dialogue into a meme by inserting it into everything from classic lines from films like "Chinatown" and "Goodfellas" to notorious real-life moments, including that time Johnson herself infamously called out Ellen DeGeneres after Ellen claimed she hadn't been invited to Johnson's birthday party. Maybe this isn't the darkest timeline after all?