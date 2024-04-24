Deadpool Fans Are Convinced One Taylor Swift Lyric Is An Easter Egg Just For Them

Taylor Swift has conquered the world of music, and it's long been rumored that the next step in her career is the movies.

She has her own eponymous production company, for one. In 2020, she starred in the documentary "Miss Americana," and in 2021, she directed a short film adapting her song "All Too Well," starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. Aside from a handful of supporting roles in several films, she also took the 2023 box office by storm with the "Eras Tour" concert film.

Swift has a passionate fanbase, one that is famous for finding (or creating) supposedly hidden messages across her lyrics. Now, her newly released 11th album, "The Tortured Poets Department," has whipped up a new Swiftie theory.

The last track of "The Tortured Poets Department" — "Clara Bow" — concludes with the line: "The future's bright and dazzling." Fans jumped to the obvious conclusion; of course, Swift is hinting to her fans that Marvel Studios has cast her as the X-Men Dazzler/Alison Blaire. For the Marvel uninitiated, Dazzler is a mutant singer with the power to convert sound into light, making her an extra-skilled concert performer. In the Marvel Universe, Dazzler is a huge pop star, so when fans think up hypothetical casting, they usually pick real musicians — including Swift.

The theory continues that Swift will debut as Dazzler (whether as a mere cameo or harbinger of a larger role) in this year's "Deadpool & Wolverine" (which dropped a trailer shortly after Swift's album was released). After all, director Shawn Levy appeared in "All Too Well," so he theoretically has the connections to get Swift in his new movie.