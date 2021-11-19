Eternals Tops $300 Million At The Worldwide Box Office, Without China

After spending less than two full weeks in theaters, Marvel's "Eternals" has crossed a major milestone at the box office. Director Chloé Zhao's Marvel Cinematic Universe epic has officially passed the $300 million mark worldwide. In the process, it has helped to further establish the new norm, not just for Marvel superhero movies, but big blockbusters in general as we attempt to emerge from the pandemic.

As reported by Forbes, "Eternals" has now earned $123.6 million domestically to go along with $176.4 million internationally. What's most important about that international number is that it doesn't include any ticket sales from China, as the film is not going to be released in that country, which is one of the largest (and currently the largest) moviegoing markets in the world. Unfortunately, many Hollywood blockbusters are likely going to have to make due without the Middle Kingdom, as the country's government is being far more selective about which American movies it allows to play there.

Even without China, "Eternals" seems to be shifting toward a heavier domestic/international split than other MCU movies. It's currently at 41% domestic and 59% overseas, with international markets likely to take a larger share as the weeks roll on. For comparison's sake, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" finished with a 52.1%/47.9% split, while "Black Widow" had a 48.4%/51.6% split.