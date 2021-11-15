Eternals, Clifford, And Belfast Box Office Solidify Pandemic-Era Trends

"Eternals" managed to win the weekend with $27.5 million, as per Box Office Mojo. That represents a 61.4% drop week-to-week, after debuting with a (relatively) robust $71 million in its debut. That drop isn't as steep as "Black Widow" faced in its second week, with Scarlett Johansson's MCU flick plunging 67.8%. It had much better reviews, and was based on a character that audiences had loved for a decade. So the fact that director Chloe Zhao's "Eternals," based on an unknown property with mixed reviews, managed to do this well in week two, solidifies both the strength of the Marvel brand and the power of theatrical exclusivity, in most cases. Remember, "Black Widow" took a lot of heat for its day-and-date release on Disney+. But hybrid releases do work in some cases.

"Clifford the Big Red Dog" came in the No. 2 spot with $16.4 million over the weekend and $22 million during its full five-day release. Despite taking it in the teeth from critics, it was a big hit with families and performed better than expected. This is an example of another family-friendly flick that was also released on premium VOD at home as well, much like "Trolls World Tour," "Addams Family 2," and others before it. These family-friendly flicks seem to be the possible exception to the theatrically exclusive rule. While VOD numbers have not yet been released by the studio, it seems safe to assume, based on the ticket sales, that the giant crimson pooch also cleaned up with audiences at home. Will it be enough to justify the $64 million budget? Time will tell, but this may well be the future of family films.