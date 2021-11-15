Venom Becomes Second Movie Of The Year To Pass $200 Million At The Domestic Box Office

If you had said two years ago that "Venom: Let Their Be Carnage" would wind up being the second-highest-grossing domestic release of the year you might have been laughed out of the middle school cafeteria. Yet here we are, as Deadline reports that the Sony Pictures Spider-Verse film has become only the second movie of 2021 to cross the $200 million dollar milestone after Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" ($224 million).

Granted, this is mostly due to the fact that the theatrical industry is still getting back on its feet after being down for the count for the last three quarters of 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. Audiences are still reckoning with whether or not to take the risk of going to theaters, and many of those cinemas sit virtually empty due to the fact that many younger children have still not been vaccinated, thus families are opting to stay home. Yet "Venom: Let Their Be Carnage" somehow skewed to just the right demographics at just the right time, releasing in late September to relatively little competition. The continued adventures of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his alien symbiote buddy battling a "Natural Born Killers"-tinged Woody Harrelson in CGI drag proved edgy enough for older audiences and that sweet spot of teens and tweens who were just getting their shoulders pricked by Pfizer or Moderna.