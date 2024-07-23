Deadpool & Wolverine Review: Hugh Jackman Is Great In An Otherwise Disappointing Cameo Fest

As "Deadpool & Wolverine" begins, Wade "Deadpool" Wilson is at a crossroads. He doesn't seem to want to be Deadpool anymore — but he does want to matter. We know this because the script, credited to Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Shawn Levy, who also directs the movie, has him flat out say "I want to matter" multiple times. Sure, that's one way to do it. Anyway, Wade ends up getting mixed up with the Time Variance Authority, or TVA, a retro-futurist organization that polices all the numerous multiverses that have been introduced throughout the MCU in the last few years. He learns of some impending danger (I'm being vague here to avoid spoilers, folks), and also learns that the only person who can help him save the day is James "Logan" Howlett, aka Wolverine.

Unfortunately, as the excellent movie "Logan" showed us, Logan is dead. That film was meant to be Hugh Jackman's swan song as the character after playing him for 17 years. But Disney found a way to bring Jackman back (I'm guessing a hefty sum of money was involved — an idea that "Deadpool & Wolverine" isn't afraid to joke about), and thanks to the multiverse, Wade is able to team-up with a suitably grumpy and still-living version of Wolverine. The stage is set for a classic buddy comedy — mismatched characters who hate each other at first but then grow to like each other in the end. You know, like "Midnight Run"! Or "Planes, Trains and Automobiles"! Unfortunately, the lazy script doesn't really do much character building. It simply thrusts these two together, sends them on a needlessly convoluted mission, and hopes for the best.

Along the way, they encounter plenty of other characters, which means lots and lots of exhausting cameos that will no doubt all be spoiled before the movie even hits theaters. They also have to deal with the villain Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). Corrin seems to be having a lot of fun sinking her teeth into her antagonist role, but the character is rather bland, prone to little more than long monologues and arched eyebrows, and her motivations make absolutely no sense. But no one is coming to this movie for the villain, right? They just want to see Deadpool and Wolverine mix it up! And they'll get plenty of that — the movie is wall-to-wall scenes of the characters bickering non-stop. The jokes come fast and furious ... but none of them are very funny. Reynolds can play this character in his sleep at his point (and he seems to play the character at all times, even in non-"Deadpool" movies), and by now, you're either on board with his motormouth vulgarities and fourth wall-breaking antics or you're not. Thankfully, Hugh Jackman is on hand to save the day.