Kevin Feige Didn't Think Cocaine Was Funny, So Of Course Deadpool & Wolverine Put It In The Script

Feige has been the man heading up the MCU for going on 20 years now and he's turned it into a remarkably successful enterprise. That, historically, has been with PG-13 movies. It's largely going to continue to be with PG-13 movies such as "The Fantastic Four," which he's expressed a great deal of excitement about. But this is the MCU going R-rated on the big screen for the first time and that forced Feige to get out of his comfort zone a bit. He may not find cocaine jokes funny but Reynolds seems to know how to make these movies work for the masses.

To that end, Feige also revealed that he had to explain to other Marvel employees what pegging was based on another joke from the trailers. That is an admittedly uncomfortable position to be in but it comes with the territory when you're making a "Deadpool" movie, it seems. That will, in the end, be a small price to pay as audiences are incredibly excited to see Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine alongside Reynolds as Wade Wilson. This figures to be one of the biggest movies of the year.

Despite all of the crass jokes and violence in the trailers, Feige also made a point in that same interview to point out that the movie is more than just its R-rated trappings. "It may seem strange to say, but it is an immensely wholesome movie — with a lot of bad words and gore," Feige said in response to a question about what age is too young to watch this movie. He's leaving that up to the parents to decide, but he also wants you to know it's not just about pegging and narcotics.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" hits theaters on July 26, 2024.