Deadpool & Wolverine Forced Kevin Feige To Teach Marvel Employees About An X-Rated Sex Act
Warning: This article will make several references to varsity-level sex acts.
In Tim Miller's 2016 film "Deadpool," the title superhero, also known as Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), meets and romances the charismatic and beautiful Vanessa (Morena Baccarin). Wade and Vanessa are able to bond over their mutual trauma and even compare bitter childhood memories as part of their courtship. "Your crazy matches my crazy," Wade says. They also soon learn that they are 100% sexually compatible during a year-long montage (set to Neil Sedaka's "Calendar Girl") amusingly reveals their varied bedroom antics. They quickly incorporate themes and costumes into sex play, customized to match the holiday; they have Easter sex, Christmas sex, and even Lent sex (Lent sex involves sitting around clothed, reading magazines).
On International Women's Day (March 8), Vanessa gets Wade on his hands and knees and dons a certain strap-on appliance, enthusiastically penetrating him from behind. Wade is game to participate, although he doesn't seem wholly enthused by the activity. It was likely during the International Women's Day scene that "Deadpool" declared itself 100% different from the Marvel movies of its era; one is certainly never going to see Captain America getting pegged on camera. The first two "Deadpool" movies were refreshingly R-rated, serving as a crass and filthy antidote to the sexless, dull, PG-13 mayhem of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
When Disney purchased Fox in 2017, concerns immediately arose. Many assumed Disney, if they were to make another "Deadpool" film, wouldn't have the temerity to talk about pegging, or even know what it was.
It seems that MCU head honcho Kevin Feige had to school people. In an interview with Variety, Feige revealed that he — in what could only be a series of awkward exchanges — had to explain the concept of pegging to several Marvel employees.
Kevin Feige talks about pegging
The newest film in the series, Shawn Levy's "Deadpool & Wolverine," is due in theaters this month, and its red-band trailers have already revealed that Disney was indeed willing to go the full nine, as it were. In one of the previews, Wade's birthday party is interrupted by nightstick-toting baddies. He confronts them in the hallway and asks if the nightsticks are supposed to be scary. "Pegging isn't new to me, friendo," he says, "But it is for Disney." He then looks right at the camera. Both he and the audience get to acknowledge in that moment that Disney has officially sanctioned a film series that featured a pegging scene. Audiences are going to attend "Deadpool & Wolverine" knowing that Levy and Reynolds intend to push the envelope.
According to his interview with Variety, Kevin Feige was open-minded when it came to the film's R-rated material. In one of the movie's bumpers, Renyolds, in character, turns to the camera and joked that Kevin Feige wouldn't let him make a joke about cocaine. It seems that Feige did object to a cocaine joke, but only because he didn't find it very funny, not because it involved illegal drugs.
Feige knew what he was up against, though, and found himself sharing some of his sexual knowledge with his underlings. As he explained:
"There's a line in the red-band trailer — you don't have to write this in the article, for crying out loud! — about pegging. [...] I know what pegging is; it's in the first 'Deadpool' movie. But there were people I work with who didn't know what it was. I had to explain it to them."
When a man and a woman love each other very much ...
How rough will Deadpool & Wolverine be?
If the red-band trailers are any indicator, "Deadpool & Wolverine" will contain plenty of crassness and violence, two defining features of the title character. Indeed, it looks as if the clawed mutant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) will also get to let fly a few F-bombs, all while stabbing Deadpool in the perineum. Deadpool also stabs several people in the head, gets his arms broken on camera, and screams "Oh my f***!" Vanessa likewise appears in the trailers, although she is not a superhero and doesn't appear to be involved in the film's action-based mayhem. The size of her role will be discovered once the film is released.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" comes at a time when the heyday of superhero cinema has passed, and Disney seems to be pinning a lot of hope on the movie. Indeed, Reynolds recognizes this, as he wrote a scene wherein Deadpool declares himself to be a Messiah and "Marvel Jesus" in dialogue. It's likely that "Deadpool & Wolverine" will be a massive hit, but it's also the only MCU film scheduled to reach theaters in 2024. The studio previously released three to four of their event films every year, and they were typically hits.
2023 saw several high-profile superhero films disappoint at the box office, including the MCU's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "The Marvels." Meanwhile, virtually every DC movie that year bombed or under-performed, "The Flash," "Blue Beetle," and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" among them.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" clearly hopes to give the genre a good pegging when it arrives on July 26, 2024. We'll see how well superheroes can take it.