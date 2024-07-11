Deadpool & Wolverine Forced Kevin Feige To Teach Marvel Employees About An X-Rated Sex Act

Warning: This article will make several references to varsity-level sex acts.

In Tim Miller's 2016 film "Deadpool," the title superhero, also known as Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), meets and romances the charismatic and beautiful Vanessa (Morena Baccarin). Wade and Vanessa are able to bond over their mutual trauma and even compare bitter childhood memories as part of their courtship. "Your crazy matches my crazy," Wade says. They also soon learn that they are 100% sexually compatible during a year-long montage (set to Neil Sedaka's "Calendar Girl") amusingly reveals their varied bedroom antics. They quickly incorporate themes and costumes into sex play, customized to match the holiday; they have Easter sex, Christmas sex, and even Lent sex (Lent sex involves sitting around clothed, reading magazines).

On International Women's Day (March 8), Vanessa gets Wade on his hands and knees and dons a certain strap-on appliance, enthusiastically penetrating him from behind. Wade is game to participate, although he doesn't seem wholly enthused by the activity. It was likely during the International Women's Day scene that "Deadpool" declared itself 100% different from the Marvel movies of its era; one is certainly never going to see Captain America getting pegged on camera. The first two "Deadpool" movies were refreshingly R-rated, serving as a crass and filthy antidote to the sexless, dull, PG-13 mayhem of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When Disney purchased Fox in 2017, concerns immediately arose. Many assumed Disney, if they were to make another "Deadpool" film, wouldn't have the temerity to talk about pegging, or even know what it was.

It seems that MCU head honcho Kevin Feige had to school people. In an interview with Variety, Feige revealed that he — in what could only be a series of awkward exchanges — had to explain the concept of pegging to several Marvel employees.