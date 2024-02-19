The Only Deadpool Recap You Need Before Deadpool & Wolverine

It's official. The Marvel Cinematic Universe will welcome Deadpool into the field with this summer's "Deadpool & Wolverine." Opening July 26, 2024, the sequel will bring the unabashedly R-rated character into a larger franchise that is usually PG-13, recent official incorporation of the TV-MA Netflix shows notwithstanding.

Deadpool as a big-screen character originates with Fox's somewhat convoluted "X-Men" franchise, but it's also apart from them in significant ways. All two (and a half, sort of) "Deadpool" movies include references to different stories and characters within the franchise. Even aside from that, the X-Men movie timeline is by no means clear, with different casts in different timelines of the past, present, and future. You could watch all 13 of them in order, hoping for clarity, but you may have trouble finding it. However, if all you're concerned about is what you need to know about Deadpool from his movie appearances, and maybe a little bit of Wolverine, this is the article for you.

From a bizarre origin to a confusing meta-timeline, here's what you need to know before he meets Wolverine again.