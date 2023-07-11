Somehow, These Deadpool Deleted Scenes Were Too Gnarly For The Films

The central appeal of the "Deadpool" movies is their habit of deconstruction. In a world where superhero movies are rated PG-13, feature no sex, and whose level of violence always stays comfortably within the limits of kid-friendly fantasy, Deadpool burst through the wall like the Kool-Aid Man with both middle fingers raised and F-bombs on his lips. He was viciously mutilated regularly, talked about his genitals endlessly, and was even seen being pegged by his girlfriend. I can assure you that no "Captain America" movie will feature a pegging scene. Additionally, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) often addressed the camera directly, offering a running meta-commentary on the action; in the first "Deadpool," he is told he is going to meet Professor X, and he wonders aloud whether it will be James McAvoy or Patrick Stewart, the actors who have played the character.

A lot of the snarkiness and filth come from the mandates of star Ryan Reynolds, who produced the film, controlled large elements of its advertising, and improvised many of its dirtier jokes. It was screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick who conceived of the horrible violence; Deadpool is stabbed in the head in the first movie, and ripped in half in the second. Good job, all around.

The R-rated violence and crassness of the "Deadpool" movies have led to some concern over the fate of the upcoming "Deadpool 3," the first made under the auspices of Disney and intended to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Will Disney have the temerity to include a pegging scene? Only time will tell.

Indeed, the "Deadpool" movies are so brazenly crass and violent that even Fox had to make cuts to avoid NC-17 ratings in some cases. Here are some scenes from the original film that were too wild for the studio.