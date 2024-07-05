Forget Deadpool & Wolverine, Kevin Feige Is Focused On The Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is one of the most important men in Hollywood. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe had a bit of a down year in 2023 with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "The Marvels" disappointing at the box office, it's still the biggest franchise in the business and he's the man at the top of the pyramid. He's got a lot to worry about, from the much-anticipated series "Daredevil: Born Again" to the seemingly cursed "Blade" movie reboot. But even Feige has his favorites and, looking at what's coming down the pipeline, he seems to be most excited about "The Fantastic Four."

Feige was recently a guest on the very first episode of "The Official Marvel Podcast," and the interview covered a range of topics. However, when asked what excites him most about the upcoming movie and TV projects in The Multiverse Saga, the executive name-checked a handful of titles before making it clear: finally bringing the Fantastic Four into the MCU stands out as something special. In his own words: