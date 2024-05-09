Marvel's Fantastic Four Casts Ralph Ineson As Planet-Eating Villain Galactus

Kang who? The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been searching for its next Thanos-level big bad for quite some time now and, while Plan A had to be thrown out the window following actor Jonathan Majors' allegations, Plan B appears to be rounding into form quite nicely. With Kevin Feige appearing to put all his eggs in the "Fantastic Four" basket, officially assembling a core cast made up of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn as Marvel's First Family, it was only a matter of time before word leaked out regarding which name-brand actor would step up to take on the physically imposing role of Galactus himself, the Devourer of Worlds.

That time has finally come, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter. We now know that Ralph Ineson ('"The Witch," "Game of Thrones," "The First Omen") has answered the call to suit up as the Fantastic Four's biggest and baddest foe in the MCU reboot of the classic property. This wouldn't be the first time we've seen the supervillain appear in live action, of course, although most fans would rather forget his forgettable introduction in 2007's "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer." Given Feige's track record of setting past wrongs right, it's probably safe to say that Galactus won't likely resemble a giant cloud in space this time around. Read on for more details below!