Sly Easter Egg Seemingly Confirms When Marvel's Fantastic Four Takes Place

After today's thrilling announcement about the "Fantastic Four" movie finally peeled back the curtain on Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated reboot, only one question remains in the minds of super-fans everywhere: When exactly will this film take place? Previous live-action versions made the choice to set the action in the present day, struggling to various degrees of success in translating the legendary superhero team into more modern trappings. That hasn't always panned out so well (the less said about the 2015 debacle, the better), so perhaps Marvel's Kevin Feige would set up this new take on Marvel's first family for success by taking a wholly different approach altogether — one that hearkens back to the Fantastic Four's comic book origins. The new title treatment and font already hint at a certain throwback tone and sense of aesthetics, but are there any other clues worth paying attention to that might add more fuel onto Johnny Storm's fire?

You bet there are.

Fans have spent years eagerly speculating about the Marvel Cinematic Universe taking things back to the 1960s, turning this "Fantastic Four" reboot into a period piece and embracing their roots in a way we haven't seen since the 1990s-set "Captain Marvel" movie (and, arguably, dating back even further to the WWII-set "Captain America: The First Avenger"). The poster that Marvel unveiled depicting the quartet in the likenesses of the cast is nothing short of delightful, but a closer look reveals a neat Easter Egg that could speak volumes about exactly when this movie is meant to take place. Yes, the eye will inevitably be drawn to HERBIE the robot hanging out on the edge, but more importantly: Do you see that magazine that Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is holding? That's a recreation of an actual LIFE Magazine issue dated December 1963.