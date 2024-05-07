Disney Has A New Plan To Save The MCU: Quality Over Quantity

It is official. Marvel is releasing fewer movies and TV shows in the future.

The move was threatened (promised?) by head honcho Kevin Feige early last year, saying the studio would slow down and space out the Disney+ shows during Phases 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now things are even more serious as Disney CEO Bob Iger, the man who refuses to retire or to acknowledge unions in a timely matter and who gobbles up franchises and studios like Galactus, promised to shrink the MCU. Under the new directive, Marvel will decrease volume and "go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two, or a maximum of three," Iger said during the company's quarterly earnings call, according to Variety.

This is not exclusive to Marvel, but part of Disney's overall strategy to focus on quality over quantity, as proven by the incredible quality of their titles over the past couple of years and their excellent box office performances with multiple movies making over $1 billion.

Iger tried to appease fans who may be angry at this directive, promising Marvel has "a couple of good films" in 2025 (not great, mind you, just good) before we head into more "Avengers." Marvel is saved, y'all!