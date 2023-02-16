Marvel Studios Slowing Down Disney+ TV Show Releases May Delay Echo, Ironheart, And More

Well, well, well, how the turntables. For the last several years, certain skeptics have watched with mounting concern as the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other superhero IPs have completely taken over the film industry, subsuming practically all other kinds of movies and crowding out most other competition. This has started to coincide with somewhat less-than-quality efforts beginning to crop up with more and more frequency — from the tepid response to "Black Adam" to Marvel's most recent "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" becoming only the second film in the franchise to garner a "rotten" score on Rotten Tomatoes. Perhaps the cart has been placed ahead of the horse?

Lucasfilm learned this the hard way after the release of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" proved that even "Star Wars" isn't a surefire box office hit anymore, and now it appears that Disney is applying this lesson to its superhero division.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin Feige has been compelled to pump the breaks just a bit and slow down the breakneck pace that the MCU has been on. This comes on the heels of Disney CEO Bob Iger's comments during a recent shareholders call that indicated that their priority is in cost-cutting measures. It may be hard to believe that this directive would ever affect the cash cow that is the MCU, but even the Avengers may not be immune to their greatest foe yet: economics. THR cites an unnamed source who explained, "There is going to be a level of rigor on Marvel and across the entire company. Numbers matter now, and costs are going to be outlined and enforced."

So what are the tangible results, as far as fans and viewers are concerned? Well, we're going to get fewer TV shows spaced out over a longer time period.