Disney+ 2023 Preview Offers First Looks At Secret Invasion, Loki Season 2, Ahsoka, And More
All indications point to 2023 being a huge year for nerds ... but then again, when's the last time that hasn't been the case?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe machine just keeps chugging along, flooding the market with multiple movies and streaming shows a year to strengthen its viselike grip on the entire industry. While "Star Wars" has fallen on relatively hard times on the big-screen side of things, the franchise has found salvation through Disney+ streaming thanks to the additions of the ultimate dad/son combo of the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, the fill-in-the-blanks reunion between Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker in "Obi-wan Kenobi," and especially the acclaimed first season of the Diego Luna-starring "Andor." And with a whole slate of animated classics just waiting to be given the live-action remake treatment, Disney's monopoly on franchise IP looks like it'll keep going until the sun runs out of juice in another few billion years, swallows up the solar system as we know it, and the heat death of the universe comes for whatever's left.
I'm sorry, where was I again? Oh, right.
2023 is going to be a huge year for nerds, given the sheer amount of entertainment goodies to come from Disney alone. Whether this comes across as a celebration or more like a threat, the end result is the same. We might as well try to make the most of it all! The studio is thinking along the same lines, as they've now released a brand-new preview offering first looks at a whole assortment of streaming shows to come in the new year. Take a (brief) gander at "Loki" season 2 and "Secret Invasion," "Ahsoka," "The Mandalorian" season 3, and more below.
Get your first looks at Ahsoka, Loki season 2, and more
"2023 on Disney+ — it's going to be quite a year." No kidding.
Narrated by the dulcet tones of Tom Hiddleston, this first look of offerings on the wildly successful streaming service provides the smallest of teases for upcoming shows of several fan-favorite properties. In addition to some obligatory mugging for the next season revolving around the God of Mischief and his variant counterpart Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), the footage also boasts another glimpse of "Secret Invasion," the seminal comic series that Marvel's adapting and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as the shapeshifting Skrull Talos, and Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones"). There's also the first publicly-available footage of "Peter Pan & Wendy" from "The Green Knight" and "Pete's Dragon" director David Lowery. And, of course, "Star Wars" fans continue to be fed well with multiple shows set to arrive next year between season 3 of "The Mandalorian" and the spin-off series "Ahsoka," which sees Rosario Dawson reprising her role as the young Jedi who was first popularized in Dave Filoni's animated shows.
If you thought 2022 was a big year for nerds, well, the gravy train simply never stops rolling. As this teaser reminds us, we have Pixar's first foray into an animated series with "Win or Lose," the Disney+ original film "Crater," the Ke Huy Quan-starring "American Born Chinese," and much more. Enjoy these last few quiet weeks of 2022 as much as you can, because 2023 is looking like another beast entirely.