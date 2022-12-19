Disney+ 2023 Preview Offers First Looks At Secret Invasion, Loki Season 2, Ahsoka, And More

All indications point to 2023 being a huge year for nerds ... but then again, when's the last time that hasn't been the case?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe machine just keeps chugging along, flooding the market with multiple movies and streaming shows a year to strengthen its viselike grip on the entire industry. While "Star Wars" has fallen on relatively hard times on the big-screen side of things, the franchise has found salvation through Disney+ streaming thanks to the additions of the ultimate dad/son combo of the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, the fill-in-the-blanks reunion between Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker in "Obi-wan Kenobi," and especially the acclaimed first season of the Diego Luna-starring "Andor." And with a whole slate of animated classics just waiting to be given the live-action remake treatment, Disney's monopoly on franchise IP looks like it'll keep going until the sun runs out of juice in another few billion years, swallows up the solar system as we know it, and the heat death of the universe comes for whatever's left.

I'm sorry, where was I again? Oh, right.

2023 is going to be a huge year for nerds, given the sheer amount of entertainment goodies to come from Disney alone. Whether this comes across as a celebration or more like a threat, the end result is the same. We might as well try to make the most of it all! The studio is thinking along the same lines, as they've now released a brand-new preview offering first looks at a whole assortment of streaming shows to come in the new year. Take a (brief) gander at "Loki" season 2 and "Secret Invasion," "Ahsoka," "The Mandalorian" season 3, and more below.