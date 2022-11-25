Andor Season 2 Will Dig Even More Into The Messiness Of Forming The Rebel Alliance [Exclusive]

Gilroy was asked about where we leave things in season 1 and whether the next episode would continue right away, or if there will be a time jump, and how that might change the show. Gilroy says that the tone will be the same, with "the same quality, the same attention to detail," but there are things that are going to shift:

"One is that this is a show about [Cassian] becoming a revolutionary. His commitment to the cause is not going to be that much in doubt over the next four years. That's the second difference. We're going to be covering four years. Every time we do three episodes in the second half, we jump ahead a year. When we come back to the show for part two, it'll be a year later. We'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year. "Then we'll do three episodes, and then we'll jump a year on that. That last year will be the year that takes us into 'Rogue [One].' We have some pretty interesting storytelling opportunities. I'd be curious if anybody else has ever done it before. We can't think of a [show] where someone did that."

Time jumps seem logical, although they can often be problematic in terms of audience memory retention. That's not likely to be the case here. Though we're only getting three episodes before each jump, season 1 handled the narrative so well that it would be hard to imagine this not working.

There's a lot going on at this time with the rebellion. Time jumps leave room for other stories to be told in future series or films.