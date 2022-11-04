One Step Closer To Rogue One: Andor Season 2 Starts Production This Month

If you have been enjoying "Andor" like we have, you'll be thrilled to know it won't be long before the production gets up and running again in a galaxy far, far away. Showrunner Tony Gilroy revealed in an interview with Collider that filming will start in only a couple of weeks. He told the website that the cameras will roll on "the Monday before Thanksgiving," and if you've got your calendar nearby, that means production will begin on November 21. Yeah, we weren't kidding with that headline.

While their full interview has not been published as of this writing, Collider gave some insight into what Gilroy will be doing when the season begins filming. The "Andor" creator will oversee the first shot of season 2 in London before leaving and returning to the United States for the Thanksgiving holiday. Even though he won't be sticking around for long, he'll have the likes of Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios to steer the ship through their directing prowess. Tony's brother, Dan Gilroy ("Nightcrawler"), will also return as a writer alongside Beau Willimon ("House of Cards"), with Tom Bissell ("The Disaster Artist") joining them as a newcomer.

"[Bissell is] a really cool and really, really interesting, versatile, really good writer," Gilroy explained. "But [he's] also a very, very, very big 'Star Wars' fan, which we really wanted to make sure we had another pro because we're going into 'Rogue [One].'"