Andor Shows That Star Wars Doesn't Always Have To Be Hopeful

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Andor."

"Andor" series creator Tony Gilroy has crafted a series that's a departure from other "Star Wars" series and shows. Not just in the characters and world-building but in its tone as well. Even from the subtitle retroactively given to the first "Star Wars" movie, hope has always been at the center of almost every "Star Wars" movie or TV show — the promise of a better tomorrow, the potential for change, and the triumph of good or evil. However, the Imperial backdrop of "Andor" delivers something of a dark twist on that message.

Since the first episode of the series, "Andor" has given audiences a deep and uncomfortable look at the inner workings of the Empire and its chokehold on the galaxy. Watching Cassian and those around him struggle to simply keep themselves afloat felt like a far cry from the rebellion we see in the mainline "Star Wars" films. Even after a supposedly "successful" mission, most of the crew Cassian was a part of died, and one even attempted to betray them to walk away with all the money. This latest arc in the first season of the series now has Cassian imprisoned, and episode 9 of "Andor," titled "Nobody's Listening!" solidifies the series as a show that's gloomy and lacking the usual hope that comes with a "Star Wars" project. And that's a good thing.