Andy Serkis Returns To Star Wars In Andor Episode 8, But Don't Start With Your Crazy Snoke Theories

Spoilers for the latest episode of "Andor" will follow.

In the weeks since "Andor" arrived on the scene, it has proven itself to have absolutely zero interest in cameos, references, or Easter eggs just for the sake of them. This radical, novel idea to put story and character above shared universe connections — in case it's not clear, please note the sarcasm dripping from that sentence — puts the prequel series in a league of its own compared to other "Star Wars" media in recent years. As surface-level enjoyable as they might be, shows like "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett" increasingly seem to exist solely to activate the pleasure centers of fanboy brains, digitally de-aging actors for off-putting and distracting appearances, or turning a standalone story into a semi-sequel to a much more popular series for kicks.

Meanwhile, "Andor" has consistently refuted those meme-worthy allegations tossed at "Star Wars" in general since Disney took over the franchise. But that only makes it all the more eyebrow-raising that the latest episode (as recapped by /Film's Bryan Young) went and cast a very recognizable, familiar actor from another "Star Wars" chapter for a key role.

Yes, Andy Serkis makes his "Star Wars" return, and this time it's in the flesh, as opposed to his motion-capture duties as Supreme Leader Snoke in "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi." In "Andor," Serkis portrays a brutally efficient line supervisor named Kino Loy, tasked with overseeing the Imperial prison labor program Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is trapped in and ensuring it runs at a smooth clip.

Before anyone gets ahead of themselves, there's no reason to believe this is anything other than what it is: a returning "Star Wars" actor cast in a brand-new role. Sorry, Snoke truthers, but here's why you should keep those fan-theories to yourselves.