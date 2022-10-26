How Andor Episode 8 Draws More Parallels To Real World Conflicts And Controversies

This post contains spoilers for episode 8 of "Andor."

The heist on Aldhani is having ripple effects on "Andor," and even the wealthiest individuals in the "Star Wars" universe are starting to take notice. After last week's episode ended with Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) being sentenced to six years in prison for little more than looking over his shoulder, the show's eighth episode, "Narkina 5," follows the Rebel-in-the-making as he's taken to one of several Imperial facilities on the titular world. Elsewhere, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) once again finds herself stuck having to mingle with the other members of high society on Coruscant, which leads to a rather interesting conversation that rings all too familiar.

We've written before about how "Andor" wears its politics on its sleeve more than the other live-action "Star Wars" series, in ways that feel all-too-real for anyone who's been tuning in since, well, September 11, 2001 (if not earlier). That trend continues with "Narkina 5," where the topic of Emperor Palpatine and his newly-enacted P.O.R.D. (Public Order Resentencing Directive) comes up. But as troubling as Mon's rich friends find their leader's extreme actions to be, they're not about to stick their necks out too far by doing more than voicing the mildest of concern.

P.O.R.D., a piece of legislation passed in response to what the Empire declared a "terrorist attack" on Aldhani, bears more than a fleeting resemblance to the Patriot Act, itself designed to allow for increased surveillance and the doling out of harsher punishments by the U.S. government in the name of maintaining security post-9/11. Of course, authorities using any and all excuses to tighten their grip on the general population is nothing new, and the Patriot Act is far from the only real-world example of this that "Narkina 5" brings to mind.