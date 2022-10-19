Andor Is Treating A Classic Star Wars Villain Like A Regular Dude, And It's Hilarious

After the success of the mission to Aldhani, the Empire is thrown into a bit of chaos. Realizing someone has finally defied their authority, they tighten their leash on the galaxy, worsening sentences, increasing taxes, and generally making things more miserable for everyone. We see the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) in an emergency meeting, and they mention a name we haven't heard in a little while — Emperor Sheev Palpatine. That's right, Papa Palpatine, Señor Senate himself, the puppet master who eventually turns into a decrepit puppet in "Rise of Skywalker."

Though we never see Darth Sidious — the bringer of memes, the man who is the Senate, the man who decides if it is treason — in-person, his shadow looms large over the whole episode. We feel his presence in the mundane evil of the imperial bureaucracy, and we feel it in Mon Mothma's fear of being discovered, and in the oppression felt by characters across the show.

And yet, even if the Emperor's presence is felt, he is not some Voldemort-like evil that makes people cower in fear. No one is unable to even mention his name. He is not referred to as Darth Sidious (in canon, the people of the galaxy never truly knew he was a Sith) or even as The Emperor. No, this episode of "Andor" reminds us that, behind that gruesome visage, The Emperor is just a frail old man, and he is referred to as such in this episode. In "Return of the Jedi," the villain is only referred to as The Emperor, and he's a figure of dread and importance. But in the world of "Andor," there is no grand Emperor who rules the galaxy — just Sheev Palpatine, a former nobody senator from Naboo, and it is very funny and quite brilliant.