Andor Is Like Les Miserables In Space, And That's A Beautiful Thing

It's not an exaggeration to say that "Andor" has been a project years in the making. The series was first announced back in 2018 — which feels like a lifetime ago — and the intervening years have been filled with enough hype, anticipation, and Vanity Fair features to excite even the most skeptical "Star Wars" fans. But even before "Andor" was a twinkle in Lucasfilm's eye, it felt like we'd been waiting forever for such a radical take on "Star Wars."

From the beginning, "Andor" was teased as a dramatically different "Star Wars" story, one that benefitted greatly from the big swing that "Rogue One" took back in 2016. Showrunner Tony Gilroy has been especially keen on managing expectations for the series: "Andor" is not the kind of "Star Wars" project that regurgitates everything we already know through cameos and Easter eggs. It's a series about a world on the brink of revolution, a slow burning espionage thriller, and an earnest character study for each member of its massive, "Dickensian" cast — all of which just happens to take place within the "Star Wars" galaxy.

That Dickens comparison in particular really put the tone of "Andor" into clearer perspective. And with the first three episodes of the series now available for everyone's viewing pleasure, the influences are clear. "Andor" is definitely giving off "A Tale of Two Cities" vibes, perhaps even a bit of "David Copperfield." But there's yet another 19th-century novel that "Andor" feels like a reflection of: Victor Hugo's "Les Misérables," if only for its earnest focus on the marginalized voices in that galaxy far, far away.