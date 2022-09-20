Why You Should Keep Watching Past The First Two Episodes Of Andor
When it comes to a release schedule, Disney+ is anything but consistent. Their myriad content under the Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar banners have experimented with different release schedules. Pixar's latest short-form series for Disney+, "Cars on the Road," released every episode at once. Meanwhile, most Marvel Cinematic Universe series follow a weekly release format.
In the case of the newest "Star Wars" series, "Andor," the 12-episode first season is getting a three-episode premiere on Disney+. This release format is not an accident. Those early episodes serve as something of a prologue to the series, with its slow burn and methodic pacing leading to an exciting third episode that makes it well worth watching beyond the first two episodes.
Director Toby Haynes and writer Tony Gilroy have crafted a three-episode premiere that shows promise for a series that doesn't want to start with guns blazing or a giant action set piece. For those discouraged by lack of action, consider this a PSA: continue watching past the first two episodes. "Andor" is releasing three episodes for a reason. When watched in (somewhat) quick succession, it plays out like an intense slow burn with an explosive conclusion. Even if you are initially uninterested in what seems like an uneventful series premiere, you owe it to yourself to get to episode three.
An explosive and rewarding third episode
"Andor" has always been sold as a story centered around espionage and Cassian Andor's transformation into a spy in the growing rebellion. With that in mind, the slower pace of the series' first two episodes makes much more sense.
Cassian Andor is a character more inclined to work in the shadows. The methodical pace at which the series' first two episodes move is in line with the character's actions. Those unsure of where the series is headed by the end of the second episode are encouraged to carry on, as "Andor" feels like a series that pays off for those who are patient enough to stick with the story it's trying to tell.
Most importantly, "Andor" is a series that actually rewards your patience. Viewers are eventually treated to the blaster fights "Star Wars" fans have come to love, but the previous character development, patience, and willingness to let the characters breathe and realize the gravity of their situation makes the action, when it arrives, so much more satisfying.
Those who are uninterested in "Andor" after the second episode: give it a chance when it arrives on Disney+ tomorrow, September 20, 2022. The third and final part of the series premiere sets the stage for what looks to be an incredibly engaging first season of "Star Wars" television.