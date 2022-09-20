Why You Should Keep Watching Past The First Two Episodes Of Andor

When it comes to a release schedule, Disney+ is anything but consistent. Their myriad content under the Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar banners have experimented with different release schedules. Pixar's latest short-form series for Disney+, "Cars on the Road," released every episode at once. Meanwhile, most Marvel Cinematic Universe series follow a weekly release format.

In the case of the newest "Star Wars" series, "Andor," the 12-episode first season is getting a three-episode premiere on Disney+. This release format is not an accident. Those early episodes serve as something of a prologue to the series, with its slow burn and methodic pacing leading to an exciting third episode that makes it well worth watching beyond the first two episodes.

Director Toby Haynes and writer Tony Gilroy have crafted a three-episode premiere that shows promise for a series that doesn't want to start with guns blazing or a giant action set piece. For those discouraged by lack of action, consider this a PSA: continue watching past the first two episodes. "Andor" is releasing three episodes for a reason. When watched in (somewhat) quick succession, it plays out like an intense slow burn with an explosive conclusion. Even if you are initially uninterested in what seems like an uneventful series premiere, you owe it to yourself to get to episode three.