Andor Will Lend Some Clarity To One Line From Rogue One

The first three episodes of "Andor" premiere on Disney+ this week, and it's shaping up to be one of the more exciting offerings of all the "Star Wars" series so far. As a direct spin-off of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," the story is excitingly zoomed in on a part of canon that has only been slightly colored. It will delve into the humble beginnings of the Rebel Alliance, right at the point where the Jedi religion and the Force has become mythical. A spark of rebellion amongst the common people is igniting to stand up against the Galactic Empire.

Its titular character, Cassian Andor (reprised by the beloved Diego Luna), is particularly one character we'd thought we'd seen the last of. He's first introduced in "Rogue One," blasting an injured man after receiving important Empire intel from him — an immediately compelling moment of moral ambiguity. As he grows closer to his brothers in arms, particularly the scrappy Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), he opens up about his past, "I've been in this fight since I was six years old. You're not the only one who lost everything. Some of us just decided to do something about it."

In an interview with TV Line, Luna revealed that "Andor" will fully explore and add context to what was otherwise a throwaway line, as the show will flash back into the most formative moments in Cassian's childhood.