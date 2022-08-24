Here's What Inspired Tony Gilroy To Make Andor

By his own admission, Tony Gilroy had "no interest" in doing a Star War before he was hired to co-write and oversee the reshoots on "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." Prior to that, the "Michael Clayton" and "The Bourne Legacy" filmmaker tended to specialize in thrillers that wed morally-complicated characters with grounded conflicts and overly political commentary. With "Rogue One," however, Gilroy got the chance to continue exploring his primary interests as a storyteller while painting on about as large a canvas as one could reasonably hope for.

Gilroy now finds himself back in a galaxy far, far away for "Andor," a series that delves into the life of the titular Rebel spy, Cassian Andor, in the five years leading up to the capture of the original Death Star's plans in "Rogue One." That the show will be as openly political as anything else Gilroy has worked on (or, for that matter, anything else in "Star Wars") should come as little shock. It is, after all, a story about no less than the struggle for freedom from oppression in the face of a fascist, totalitarian regime hell-bent on tightening its grip on the everyday citizens it's meant to be serving.

Speaking at a press junket attended by /Film, Gilroy talked about his experience serving as the head writer, producer, and co-director on "Andor," and how the show allowed him to chart the evolution of a complex hero like Cassian within the context of a saga as sweeping as the rebellion against the Galactic Empire. That, in a nutshell, was what Gilroy called the "buy-in" for him to even do the project in the first place.