The Empire's Galactic Takeover In Andor Is A Reflection Of 'The Trumpian World'

Despite what some overexuberant YouTube videos or angry social media posts might have you believe, "Star Wars" and social/political commentary have gone hand-in-hand ever since the original movie first changed the world in 1977. If the World War II and Vietnam parallels in the original trilogy were a little too subtle to notice (which, to be clear, they absolutely weren't; Just check out this clip from "James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction" miniseries), then George Lucas came back and made sure that nobody could possibly miss the fact that the prequel movies — particularly "Revenge of the Sith" — were blatantly commenting on the War on Terror.

It's in that spirit that the upcoming spin-off series "Andor" is set to continue the franchise's storied tradition of speaking out against all those real-world evil empires who would attempt to curtail the rights and freedoms of marginalized groups. After all, it's baked right into the premise. Like "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," "Andor" details the struggles of the underdog Rebellion against the tyrannical might of the Empire, bent on subjugating the entire galaxy. In order to make that story truly feel real and terrifying, it simply made all the storytelling sense in the world to draw upon parallels from ongoing current events.

According to the cast and crew of "Andor," that's exactly what makes this new series both similar to and different from "Star Wars" projects in the past.