How Andor Will Actually Explore The Title Character

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" had quite the rocky start six years ago. With a troubled production and extensive reshoots that fundamentally changed the structure of the film, it could have been a very different "Star Wars" story. But the story that did emerge from all that chaos eventually became a critical and commercial success. And to this day, "Rogue One" has a loyal fanbase. The characters it introduced are beloved in some circles, despite the fact that so little is actually known about them. And though they all technically have spin-off potential, Diego Luna's callous, calculated Rebel spy arguably had the most interesting (and feasible) story to tell.

Cassian Andor was one of the biggest enigmas in "Rogue One." He wasn't the first world-weary revolutionary introduced to the "Star Wars" universe, but through Cassian, "Rogue One" was able to confront the inherent messiness in the Rebellion's war against the Empire for the first time. It wasn't a black and white battle by any means, and Cassian's muddied morals were the perfect way to articulate that. But how exactly did Cassian reach that point? When did his work with the Rebellion begin, and how did he reconcile all those terrible things he did for the cause?

Fans have wrestled with these questions for years. And before "Andor," the latest series to explore a new chapter of "Star Wars" history, so did Luna himself.