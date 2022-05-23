Andor Will Take Place During The 'Darkest Times' Of The Star Wars Universe

The climate surrounding online fandom has changed so much and in such a short amount of time that I have to wonder how a movie like "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" would go over today, even just 6 years removed from its original release. Spoiler alert, in case you somehow missed the $1 billion-grossing "Star Wars" spin-off/prequel film to the 1977 original: every single one of our heroes dies a horrible death by the end of the story, bummer of an endnote that was only redeemed by the appearance of a digitally de-aged Princess Leia coming into possession of the Death Star plans. (Depending on who you ask, though, that little CGI stunt only made the downbeat ending feel even bleaker, particularly because this would be one of Carrie Fisher's final "appearances" before her untimely passing.)

If you remember, the word of the day surrounding that Gareth Edwards-directed film revolved around "dark." The grittier and far less operatic drama depicted the galaxy-wide conflict through the boots-on-the-ground perspective of flawed characters, most of whom were bereft of any special powers or abilities. While the execution of the film left some viewers mixed, "Rogue One" certainly delivered on its stated goals. Now that it's receiving a spin-off/prequel of its own in the form of "Andor," the upcoming Disney+ series, we're once again in for another round of marketing that plays up the dire stakes of this period in franchise history.

It is called "Star Wars," after all, not "Star Peace." (Sorry, sorry, I couldn't resist.)