Andor Early Buzz: Unlike Any Star Wars Story We've Seen Before — In A Great Way

This all begs the question: Is "Andor" a new "Star Wars" adventure worth getting involved in? The first social media reactions to the series have just hit the internet, and the early buzz seems to very resolutely say "yes!"

/Film's own Ryan Scott says that the first three episodes of the show "absolutely rule" and even went as far as to call the series the "best looking 'Star Wars' show of the bunch" — one that "actually works as a show." Additionally, he noted that after being disappointed by "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "The Book of Boba Fett" — two shows he was way more interested in at first glance — "Andor" ended up working much better for him than the previous attempts by Lucasfilm.

Here's what critics are saying about the series so far:

Oh, the embargo I agreed upon is up! First 3 eps of #Andor absolutely rule. Best looking STAR WARS show of the bunch and actually works as a show. Loved it. Even as someone who felt empty after BOBA FETT and OBI-WAN (shows I was way more excited for), this really worked for me. pic.twitter.com/oaG79b0dN2 — Ryan Scott (@RyanScottWrites) September 16, 2022

#Andor is unlike any @starwars story that we've ever seen before. @diegoluna_ is at the center of a stunning & dangerous world in turmoil. It's gritty, mature, and the most intelligent and well-informed story we've had to date. Tony Gilroy is a genius. pic.twitter.com/pfZwlmZ0HD — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) September 16, 2022

#Andor is the most mature Star Wars to date (feels akin to an HBO drama). Grounded story w/ intimate stakes & serious tone that shows a new side of the Empire. Overcomes a slowish start in first 2 eps. Stellan SkarsgÃ¥rd is fantastic & Diego Luna is somehow even better than in RO pic.twitter.com/9y1jWf7DSJ — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) September 16, 2022

#Andor is the biggest departure from the #StarWars formula yet and it thrives for it! It's a dark and mature story of the start of the Rebellion – one that may not appeal to all fans. The scope and practical visuals are immense, perhaps the best-looking Disney+ original yet! — Sam Hargrave – TheDirect.com (@ScorpioloYT) September 16, 2022

I've watched 4 episodes of #Andor & I'm loving its more simple ground-level approach. It's different from the other shows, less humor. Plays like a crime drama more than a space opera. I dug how it highlights low-level Empire leaders as it reveals a rebel alliance slowly forming pic.twitter.com/SNsBIDrhbq — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 16, 2022

#Andor is incredible, one of the boldest things Star Wars has ever done. The three episode premiere is absolutely perfect, and the third episode is some of our favorite Star Wars ever. Itâ€™s thrilling, expansive, and timely. — Skytalkers 💫 (@skytalkerspod) September 16, 2022

#Andor is NOT what I expected. It's a mix of STAR WARS UNDERWORLD and LORD OF THE FLIES, an odd pairing that works. Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw and Stellan SkarsgÃ¥rd give standout performances. It's action-packed, yet a slow burn and I can't wait to see how it ends. pic.twitter.com/SVqfnhnfvq — BSL @ #TIFF22 (@bigscreenleaks) September 16, 2022

Iâ€™ve seen the first 3 eps of #Andor and I say this with the utmost conviction: this is going to be the show that gets me back into Star Wars. ANDOR introduces new, memorable characters, plus an intriguing arc for Andor. And it actually has something to say! Ep 3 is spectacular. pic.twitter.com/6iV23ot6Na — David Chen (@davechensky) September 16, 2022

Now that the #Andor social embargo IS lifted, I can say that it's easily the most cinematic of the Star Wars shows so far. The first three episodes should've been presented as one 90-minute episode. The breaks between are very random – but it's a great episode! — Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) September 16, 2022

First 4 episodes of #Andor are incredible! Cassian, Mon Mothma and the supporting characters are all strongly-acted & fantastic (especially Stellan SkarsgÃ¥rdâ€™s Luthen) and the actual look of the series will take you right back to brilliant production design of ROGUE ONE. pic.twitter.com/WmNG2r40YP — Jacob (@JacobFisherDF) September 16, 2022

"Andor" was created by Tony Gilroy, who also executive produces and writes alongside his brother, Dan Gilroy (the screenwriter behind "Nightcrawler"), Stephen Schiff, and "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon. Tony Gilroy previously worked on the script for "Rogue One" and also directed the reshoots, so he's already at home in this corner of the "Star Wars" galaxy. Luna, Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, and Michelle Rejwan will also executive produce.