Andor Early Buzz: Unlike Any Star Wars Story We've Seen Before — In A Great Way

By Lex Briscuso/Sept. 16, 2022 1:08 pm EDT

A new "Star Wars" story is upon us. "Andor," which arrives on Disney+ on September 22, 2022, is set to reunite us with a familiar character to tell a whole new story — and needless to say, fans are waiting with bated breath to see just how this fresh tale is told.

Diego Luna returns to the "Star Wars" universe to reprise his role as Cassian Andor, taking place in the five years leading up to the 2016 movie "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." Cassian may come from humble beginnings — he is just a common thief before he joins the resistance — but his purpose is now bigger and better than he thought possible. This is the story of how he becomes an integral part of a Rebel Alliance that is forming to oppose the tyrannical Galactic Empire.

Here's the official synopsis for "Andor," according to Disney+ Originals:

The "Andor" series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Alongside Luna, the show stars Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O'Reilly. Additionally, Forest Whittaker reprises his role as Saw Gerrara.

A Star Wars series for the ages?

This all begs the question: Is "Andor" a new "Star Wars" adventure worth getting involved in? The first social media reactions to the series have just hit the internet, and the early buzz seems to very resolutely say "yes!" 

/Film's own Ryan Scott says that the first three episodes of the show "absolutely rule" and even went as far as to call the series the "best looking 'Star Wars' show of the bunch" — one that "actually works as a show." Additionally, he noted that after being disappointed by "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "The Book of Boba Fett" — two shows he was way more interested in at first glance — "Andor" ended up working much better for him than the previous attempts by Lucasfilm.

Here's what critics are saying about the series so far:

"Andor" was created by Tony Gilroy, who also executive produces and writes alongside his brother, Dan Gilroy (the screenwriter behind "Nightcrawler"), Stephen Schiff, and "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon. Tony Gilroy previously worked on the script for "Rogue One" and also directed the reshoots, so he's already at home in this corner of the "Star Wars" galaxy. Luna, Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, and Michelle Rejwan will also executive produce.

