Is There Another Star Wars Romance Brewing Between Cassian Andor And Bix Caleen? [Exclusive]

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" showed the world a darker, grittier, and relatively morally gray side of a galaxy far, far away that had never been seen before when it came out in 2016. The film tells the previously untold tale of how a plucky team of Rebels — Er, spoiler? I guess we're still doing that? — sacrificed their lives to capture the plans for the first Death Star, an event which, in turn, sets the stage for the far more triumphant ending to "A New Hope."

Less talked about but just as heartbreaking is the unfulfilled romance at the heart of "Rogue One." I refer to that between Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), who quite literally die in each other's arms as the Death Star blows up the Imperial base on Scarif around them. (No, I didn't forget Chirrut Îmwe and Baze Malbus. I said unfulfilled romance, remember?)

If you were hoping Cassian would have an easier time finding love in the upcoming "Rogue One" prequel series, "Andor," you might want to adjust those expectations. Adria Arjona is co-starring in the show as Bix Caleen, a mysterious character who Cassian meets on the planet Ferrix, and by the look of it, the most likely candidate to become his romantic interest in the series. However, during her interview with /Film's own Ryan Scott, Arjona said that may not happen due to, you know, the whole thing about the rebellion against the tyrannical forces of the Galactic Empire heating up.