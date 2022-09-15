What Is Bix Caleen Fighting For In The Morally Gray Star Wars Setting Of Andor? [Exclusive]

"Andor," the latest "Star Wars" show set to stream on Disney+, will explore the life of rebel spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) before the events of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." Given the darker nature of that "Star Wars" spin-off film, it only makes sense that "Andor" will explore a similar tone. While the journey of Cassian to becoming the soldier and spy seen in "Rogue One" is the main focus of the show, there is also a plethora of supporting characters going through their own journeys as well.

One such character is Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), a potential love interest for Cassian who is also struggling with the weight of the morally gray world in "Andor." The series takes place at the height of the Empire's reign and about five years before the events of the original "Star Wars" movie, making it a pretty dark period for the show's cast.

Speaking with /Film, Adria Arjona spoke about her character's place in the show and Bix's struggle with wanting normalcy and stability in the wake of a growing revolution. Of course, such dramatic conflicts between the Empire and the growing rebellion will change a character's perspective on things.