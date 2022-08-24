Andor's Adria Arjona On Bix Caleen, The Thrill Of Making Big-Scale Star Wars & More [Exclusive Interview]

"Star Wars" has been a part of my life for about as long as I have memories. So anytime I get to speak to someone who was actually involved with it, it means a lot to me.

Oh, that's amazing. I'm so excited to talk to you.

So on that topic, everyone finds "Star Wars" in their own unique way. What was your relationship to it before becoming a part of it?

I was a fan, I loved the movies. I had never watched them chronologically, so I was a little bit lost with the known timelines. I didn't quite understand a lot of what was going on, but I certainly loved the world and all I wanted to do was be a part of it. Then finally, I got this role and I just decided to do my homework and I watched it all chronologically. It felt important to me to sort of know where I lived in the time and in the space. But then the more I read the scripts, the more I realized you don't really have to watch any of the movies to sort of understand and appreciate the show. I mean, it's amazing if you do, but if you don't, it still stands on its own. That was pretty cool to me, too. That sort of gave me a lot of relief. I was like, "Okay."

I think that's important, too, especially now because so much stuff, like with the Marvel stuff, it feels like you have to do so much homework to watch something. I know Tony [Gilroy] has talked a lot about how they want "Andor" to be able to stand alone and be able to be an entry point for "Star Wars" fans.

Yeah. I really do believe it is, and it hopefully will be. I think you can watch and you can sort of fall in love with "Star Wars" and maybe it brings in even people that have never watched "Star Wars" before, because they don't want to do the homework. I think that's pretty cool.

Getting a little bit more specific, you played Bix. How would you describe her? Since you kind of did your homework before this, are there any other "Star Wars" characters that we might know that you could maybe compare her to?

I'm not big on comparison. I think there's so many strong female characters in "Star Wars" that really stand on their own. That's what I love about this whole world so much. I think just Bix is almost like an add-on to that. I think Bix isn't afraid of getting her hands dirty, and she's very practical and technical, and she's a boss, and she's fearless. Yet she's incredibly caring and protective of the people around her, and a lot of the time that's to her own detriment, right?

So what I really like about Bix is that she's sort of this stable character, right? She has her sell yard and she owns this business and is trading and lives in this sort of trading world market city called Fariks. Then Cassian comes along and comes in, and like he always does, shifts things around every single time he comes in. He's like, "I need you to lie. I need you to do something. I did this." And you're like, "Good God, here we go again." I think Bix maybe has been saying for two years or a year, "I'm going to say no next time, I'm saying no next time, I'm saying no next time. No, no, no." And he comes and she can't help it.