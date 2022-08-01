Andor Creator Tony Gilroy Was Given 'Unprecedented' Freedom By Lucasfilm

We are now four shows into Lucasfilm's TV experiment, and despite some big successes doing cute characters, hot paternal figures taking care of young children, and doing justice to both the prequels and to Leia, they've mostly felt a bit too similar in look and tone. Even if "The Mandalorian" managed to surprise by taking "Star Wars" back to its western serial origins, it quickly became too formulaic and predictable.

That will not be the case with "Andor," at least based on what the trailers have shown so far. The show seems to be taking the same lessons that made "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" stand out from all the Disney-era "Star Wars" movies and become one of the best things Disney has done with the franchise. It's a movie with a vastly different tone, a grittier cinematography with a handheld look compared to the sequel trilogy. At its best, the film felt like it was made with the same spirit of "anything goes" as the original "Star Wars." Many sets and effects were practical, the props look like they were made out of whatever junk was lying around that day, and there are lots of Rebels with cool 1970s mustaches.

Even despite the extensive reshoots, behind the scenes problems, and awful digital recreations of dead actors, "Rogue One" is still one of the most thrilling stories set in the galaxy far, far away. At the very least, it is one with arguably the hottest cast in years, a very sassy (and scary) Darth Vader.