Andor Shows Mon Mothma As Star Wars Fans Have Never Seen Her Before [Exclusive]

The upside to Disney shifting its attention away from the big screen and toward the live-action side of the "Star Wars" galaxy on Disney+ is we're finally getting to spend more time with characters who only show up for a scene or two in the films. True, the live-action "Star Wars" series are still working out the kinks of how to do this without piling up on empty-calorie storytelling or feeling like one overly long movie, but the parts that have worked are encouraging for the future.

This also bodes for the fast-approaching "Andor," a show that acts as a prequel to 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," itself a prequel to "A New Hope." Granted, between "Andor" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," it can feel like certain IPs are at risk of eating their own tails with these prequels-to-prequels. But just as the latter series has lots of untapped mythology to draw from, "Andor" will explore a period of "Star Wars" history that's not only achingly relevant to the real-world but will finally afford a fan-favorite Rebel their long-overdue time in the spotlight.

Besides focusing on its namesake, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), and the events that led to him becoming the true-believer Rebel we met in "Rogue One," the "Andor" series will pull back the curtain on Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) and her efforts to try and do good as both an Imperial Senator and a member of the budding Rebellion during the early days of the Galactic Empire. /Film's Ryan Scott recently had a chance to interview O'Reilly, who gave him the goods on how the show portrays the character like she's never been depicted before.