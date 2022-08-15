Why New Star Wars Villain Syril Karn Is 'Obsessed' With Cassian Andor

"Andor" is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing "Star Wars" stories in a few years. Slated to last two seasons on Disney+, the show will cover five years in the life of the titular character (Diego Luna) as he grows from a cunning thief to an essential part of the Rebel Alliance, eventually sacrificing himself during the events of "Rogue One." Along the way to his ultimate destiny, he'll encounter a slew of characters, some of whom won't exactly take kindly to him.

One of these characters is Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), who is described in detail in the newest issue of Total Film. The magazine, which hits store shelves on August 18, talked with Soller about this complex character and why he's someone that plays an integral part in Andor's story.

"Syril is a very intense, determined character who believes he's destined for great things," said Soller. This sort of twisted and bizarre superiority aligns with his character's status as an Imperial officer, with the "Anna Karenina" actor saying he's committed to "squashing any signs of dissent or rebellious activity." We previously saw him doing just that in the most recent "Andor" trailer breakdown.

However, there is a lot more to Syril than meets the eye. When talking with Total Film, Soller revealed that he might have an unhealthy obsession with Andor that isn't easy to explain.

"I think Syril recognizes that Cassian is everything he isn't," he said. "He also knows there's something special about him, and so he develops this obsession, part of which lies with wanting to transcend his station."