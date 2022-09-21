Andor Feels Nothing Like Any Previous Star Wars Project – And That's A Good Thing

For as unimaginably large universe as "Star Wars" is — full of potential to host stories with all sorts of different tones, protagonists, and even mediums (as proven by the property's shift away from the big screen and towards Disney+ streaming) — the franchise can't help but bring things back to the famous Skywalker family again and again. In one sense, it feels natural that the characters who started it all in George Lucas' original trilogy would cast a long shadow extending to countless other adventures. On the other hand, isn't there something terribly restrictive about viewing the entire franchise through a Skywalker filter?

When "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" came to theaters back in 2016, everything from its gritty aesthetic to its war movie ambitions to its "disposable" group of scrappy main characters signaled a major shift in approach. The execution of director Gareth Edwards' distinctive vision ended up taking a slightly different direction during reshoots, turning the final result into something much more familiar and palatable to a broader audience. But little did anyone involved realize at the time how the foundation it built would eventually lead to a show like "Andor."

Riding a wave of anticipation, the Diego Luna-starring series has arrived to pay off on such promise with its downright bold three-episode premiere. Finally, here's a project that instantly feels unique and separate from the pervasive influence of the franchise's royal family. Although there have been previously successful attempts to achieve similar results, "Andor" feels like the beginning of a very different sort of "Star Wars" story — one that stands out on the strength of its own storytelling, rather than existing to merely blend in.

General spoilers for "Andor" follow!