Andor Will Make Star Wars Fans Re-Think Rogue One, Says Diego Luna

What Luna is describing here is essentially the foundation of any prequel, but unlike "Obi-Wan Kenobi," where we'd already seen acquainted with both spectrums of the character's journey, there's still an air of mystery as to how Andor came to be in this fight.

Andor proved to be one of the most interesting characters in Gareth Edward's spy thriller, but even then I couldn't drum up much interest in an entire show about him. Having seen the 10-minute preview of "Andor" that preceded the recent IMAX re-release of "Rogue One," however, my interest in the espionage series has dramatically shifted. If anything, a show that stresses the importance of fighting fascism, however possible, feels fitting right about now, and I'm actually excited to see how Andor plays into the fight.

What initially piqued my curiosity was Andor's ability to play dirty, such as offing an informant rather than letting his knowledge fall into the hands of the Empire. It appears as if the Dan Gilroy-helmed series will show the lengths to which Luna's thief-turned-rebel adopted his method of survival in the new order.

Seeing as this is the start of the rebellion, akin to "Star Wars: Rebels," the series is also going to introduce a bunch of new characters joining the fight, which adds a greater deal of tension as it will chronicle the fate of their journeys as well.

The first three episodes of "Andor" will premiere on Disney+ on September 21, 2022.