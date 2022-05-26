How 37-Year Old Ian McDiarmid Landed The Role Of Wrinkly, Old Emperor Palpatine

When it comes to pure evil, Emperor Palpatine is just a few degrees off from Satan himself. Yet he's never a dry character thanks to Ian McDiarmid. A stage actor by trade, McDiarmid always plays Palpatine at the heightened register "Star Wars" demands.

When he first played the villain in "Return of the Jedi," McDiarmid's face was concealed behind makeup. The impact of Palpatine's design was two-fold: his devious, wrinkled appearance made the Emperor look not quite human, and it concealed that this decrepit old man was actually being played by an actor in his thirties.

Yes, you read that right; McDiarmid was only 37 when he was first cast to play Palpatine. To add some perspective, McDiarmid is only seven years older than Mark Hamill and is two years younger than Harrison Ford. McDiarmid was also positively spry compared to Sebastian Shaw, who played the unmasked Darth Vader and was 78 when "Jedi" was released in 1983. Why was such a young actor selected for such an old character? McDiarmid recounted the tale himself at the 2022 "Star Wars" Celebration.