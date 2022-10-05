The Mundane Imperial Bureaucracy In Andor Is The Most Chilling Star Wars Villain Yet

While "Andor" is very much a spy thriller, the series also demonstrates the dichotomy of how the rebels and the Empire function. Viewers are treated to a look at the most base forms of both forces, which also helps give the sense of the overwhelming odds the rebels are up against. Cassian and his new team of rebels are surviving on sheer will and hatred for the Empire. At the same time, the Imperial forces have a vast amount of resources and government-types thoroughly working to undermine their cause at every turn. There's no grandiose gesture of evil like blowing up a planet. Instead it's cold and calculated processes of investigation probably taken from an Imperial employee handbook.

"Andor" making the mundane scary is best encapsulated with a scene from episode 5 that depicts a single TIE fighter roaring past Cassian and the group as they prepare for their mission. TIE fighters have long been seen as cannon fodder for protagonists in "Star Wars" films, rarely seen as something to be terrified of unless displayed in large numbers. "Andor" changes that with this scene, as the roaring sound of just a single Imperial ship sends months of planning and preparation for the rebels into jeopardy. The ability the series has to make a familiar ship invoke new feelings of dread shows that good character work and world-building pay off. Furthermore, the TIE Fighter in question isn't even trying to spook rebels. Instead, he's just doing a close flyby, offering the equivalent of a cop flashing their lights just because they can.