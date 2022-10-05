An Andor Episode 5 Easter Egg Brings An Indiana Jones Artifact Into Star Wars Canon

This was certainly meant to be nothing more than a little wink and a nod to fans who happen to notice. But the Sankara Stones do have a mystical property to them that isn't entirely divorced from a Force-sensitive object that the Jedi might have around. It wouldn't be too difficult to justify the existence of those stones in this universe, if someone at Lucasfilm needed to. But it's also worth noting that this isn't the first time that "Star Wars" has crossed over with the work of director Steven Spielberg.

Rather notably, there is a shot (above) of the Galactic Senate in 1999's "The Phantom Menace" that features some Senators who look quite familiar. They appear to be of the same race as E.T. from "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." In this case, it's a little easier to connect the dots as it's entirely possible that E.T.'s race is part of the larger workings of the galaxy. Some have even theorized that E.T. is actually a Jedi, which explains some of what he can do in Spielberg's '82 blockbuster. It's just a fun theory, but the main point is, "Star Wars" has a history of honoring Spielberg's Lucasfilm work. That legacy continues in this show.

"Andor" returns with new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.