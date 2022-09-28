Andor Showcases A Kind Of Star Wars Rebel We Haven't Seen Before With Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael

After Luthen sends Cassian off on his own, episode 4 of "Andor" splits the narrative to showcase two sides to the burgeoning Rebel Alliance. The first three episodes of the series put Luthen on display as he truly is: a stoic and cutthroat believer in change and revolution. Episode 4 of the series shows us the face Luthen puts on, literally and metaphorically, to get the rebellion where it needs to go.

On top of being a thrilling spy series, "Andor" showcases the more tedious and political side of funding a rebellion. I use the word "tedious" not because it's hard to watch but to better contrast it with the action-packed finale of the third episode. Watching Skarsgård's character moonlight as an art dealer for the elite on Coruscant is anything but boring.

Luthen tries to rehearse being aloof and carefree after the events of the last episode, preparing to put on his facade to avoid suspicion. Seeing this sequence play out, complete with Luthen putting on a wig, is humorous and intense. The scene is more than just entertaining — it shows Star Wars fans a different kind of rebel than they're used to seeing. As the series' first two episodes already established, "Andor" isn't all blaster fights and grand battles. There are other moving parts to something so large-scale, and the dedication "Andor" has to show a different side of the rebellion is refreshing.