Andor Will Showcase A New Side Of Mon Mothma

At an "Andor" press conference attended by /Film, O'Reilly promised fans that they will finally get to know Mon Mothma beyond a simply "composed, regal, dignified woman":

"She is still that very dignified senator, but we get to see the woman behind the robe. We get to see a private face of Mon Mothma. We get to flesh out not just the senator, not just the would-be leader of the Rebel Alliance, but also the woman."

O'Reilly went on to say that fans will be meeting Mon Mothma "in a place we've never seen before":

"We meet a woman steeped in empire, navigating a very male-dominated empire with a very powerful Emperor Palpatine at the top of it. We've seen her surrounded by people... maybe with different opinions, but like-minded rebels. We find her in Andor very alone, living in a world of orthodoxy and construct. We see a woman who has had to navigate her ideals and beliefs within systems of oppression."

These series often run the risk of getting bogged down in uninteresting minutiae, but Mon Mothma is absolutely a character we should get to know better. She was one of the few members of the senate who had the brass to take on Palpatine after he seized power. Good on Gilroy for bringing her to the forefront for once.

"Andor" is a 12-episode series, and will begin streaming on Disney+ on September 21, 2022.