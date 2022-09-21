Andor's Biggest Strength Is That It's Not In A Rush

The first three episodes of "Andor" have finally premiered, and it's clear that this isn't your typical Disney+ "Star Wars" series. With 12 episodes in the first season (and 12 in the second, leading into "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"), it's far longer than any of the earlier live-action offerings. Set five years before the events of "Rogue One," the seires tells the story of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and chronicles his development from a cynic to a die-hard member of the Rebellion, willing to sacrifice his life for the cause.

As much as I love anything "Star Wars," there are issues with the earlier series. "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" all have their strengths and varying degrees of success. They gave us every "Star Wars" nod that could possibly fit in. We saw rancors, banthas, a young Luke Skywalker, and how Boba Fett got out of the Sarlacc Pit. Walls had carvings in Aurebesh that fans eagerly paused their screen to translate. (One of those fans was me.)

The problem is, each episode was so packed with references and Easter eggs that they started to feel like someone tried to shove 10 pounds of bantha poodoo into a five-pound bag. As fun as it can be to hunt for every tiny detail, those series are anxiety-inducing. It feels like if you blink for a moment or check your phone to look up what that one creature or ship was, you'll miss an essential detail that you need to understand the story.