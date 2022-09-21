Andor Is The Darkest Star Wars Story Disney Has Told Yet

This post contains spoilers for the three-episode premiere of "Andor."

In the ever-expanding library of Disney+ shows, it's becoming harder and harder for the "Star Wars" properties to differentiate their projects from one another. "The Mandalorian," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and "The Book of Boba Fett" all feel the same, not just from an aesthetic point of view but in tone and story structure. A change of pace is desperately needed for these shows to differentiate themselves from one another.

Along comes "Andor," the latest "Star Wars" show on Disney+ and one that spins off from the events of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." The three-episode premiere, directed by Toby Haynes and written by Tony Gilroy, sets out to tell the backstory of Cassian Andor and the events of his life that led him to become part of the Rebel Alliance.

Whether it was part of the initial plan or not, "Andor" is a "Star Wars" story darker than anything else Disney has done up to this point. The battle between the dark side and the light that's been the focus of all the mainline "Star Wars" stories becomes morally gray with the release of "Andor," a series that juxtaposes the lightheartedness of other projects under the same banner.