The Biggest Challenge For The Future Of Star Wars, According To Lucasfilm's Executive Vice President

"Star Wars," as an ever-humming business franchise, has always found itself in an odd position, creatively. The 1977 film, inspired by director George Lucas' fondness for the low-budget cinema serials of his youth, took place in a universe that hinted at gigantic possibilities. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) took a trip to the local bar to find a rogue's gallery of unusual aliens and creatures, all engaged in bizarre, ineffable acts of varying vices. Lines of dialogue alluded to a larger, more interesting universe than Luke inhabited. Talk of magical wizards called Jedi and extinct evil mages inflamed the imagination. There's not enough time to explore all of this stuff, the movie seemed to say, but — wow! — what wonders to contemplate.

In a weird way, the overwhelming success of "Star Wars" undid it creatively. Now that they were well-known by people who had seen the film multiple times, characters and events from "Star Wars" practically had to be revisited more closely; there was no way that the franchise would abandon Darth Vader as antagonist or Luke as its hero. Indeed, the universe revealed itself to be specifically constructed around Luke Skywalker. He wasn't some random hayseed from a nowhere planet, but — as stated in 1980's "The Empire Strikes Back" — the long-lost son of the newly-returned Darth Vader (David Prowse, voiced by James Earl Jones), now mysteriously promoted to second-in-command of the entire Empire.

Later, in the '90s and '00s, Lucas would make an entire trilogy of films puffing up the importance of Darth Vader — not because the character was important in the 1977 film (he was previously ranked under Grand Moff Tarkin), but because he was important to fans.