Nothing Is More Cold And Snarky Than Imperial Bureaucracy In Andor Episode 4

When you think of the Imperial Army, you might think of a fascist and ultra-serious army, and you wouldn't be wrong in assuming so. However, if "Andor" is anything to go by, the Imperial Army is also full of petty losers. We have already witnessed Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and the pathetic smugness he carries, but this latest episode has seemingly proven that everyone in a high-ranking Imperial position just seems miserable. Guess you have to be if you're wanting to conquer and colonize entire planets, no matter the cost.

And there is nothing more miserable in this latest episode than how Imperial members act towards each other in everyday conversation. Sure, we've already talked about that one time Karn interrupted a subordinate's lunch break so he could fuel his obsession with our titular character. However, that was just the tip of the iceberg. We got our first real glimpse into the culture of the Imperial Security Bureau in this episode, and it is one that has no real regard for anyone or anything other than galactic domination. Big surprise, there.