We Need To Talk About The Blue Noodles In Andor

We've all had those days where we're just too busy to take breaks. Of course, this is a reflection of our work-obsessed capitalist society, but that's another piece for another time. So, what do we do when we don't have enough time in the day to cook? We order takeout. I'll admit that I've written many pieces on /Film thanks to the fuel I get from a meal I ordered on Doordash.

If "Andor" is any indication, this is the same mindset that those in the "Star Wars" universe have. In the first episode of the series, we see an Imperial agent eating a small takeout box of distinctly blue noodles (what's with "Star Wars" and blue food?). He gets one forkful in his mouth before boot-kisser supreme Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) interrupts his semi-lunch break. Sure, he works for galactic fascists, but we all know the feeling of getting rudely denied the chance to savor your food.

These noodles are a small detail you'll only find if you're really looking hard at your screen. They by themselves don't deserve a whole article like this written about them, but they do represent something that makes "Andor" feel so unique as a "Star Wars" show. That, of course, is just how immersive the world of "Andor" is, starting from its smallest details.